'If you cooperate no one will get hurt,' man told Picayune teller, cops say. Now there's an ID.

Police say the man who robbed the bank inside the Waveland Walmart also hit the Picayune Walmart hours later — and it's possible he wasn't alone.
Picayune Assistant Chief Jeremy Magri said Friday morning police are looking for Terry Madison III, 22, of New Orleans, Louisiana, on an active warrant for robbery.
Magri said Madison was driving a white 2010 Dodge Avenger with a Louisiana license plate 632-BCS when he reportedly robbed the Picayune Walmart's money center at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday.
Madison — wearing a red sweatshirt, a black do-rag and faded jeans — entered the Walmart and passed a note to two cashiers demanding money, Magri said.
Madison, who was on his phone the entire time, just like in the Waveland robbery, told the cashiers "if you cooperate no one will get hurt," Magri said.
The cashiers gave him an undetermined amount of cash, which he stuffed into a gray backpack, and fled the store, jumping into the passenger seat of the Avenger, Magri said. Madison took his note with him , Magri said.
Police were later able to positively identify the man as Madison.
Waveland robbery
Waveland Police Chief David Allen previously told the Sun Herald the Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart on U.S. 90 was robbed about 2:50 p.m.
Surveillance photos show the man was talking on his cellphone while at the teller counter. The man indicated to the teller he had a weapon and was given an undisclosed amount of cash, Allen said.
The man then left the store without actually flashing a weapon, entered the vehicle's passenger side and left, traveling westbound on 90, Allen said.
Who to call
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waveland Dispatch at 228-255-9191, Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411 or the Pearl River County Crime Stoppers can be called at 601-799-2583.
