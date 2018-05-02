He was on the phone while robbing Waveland bank inside Walmart, police say

A man reportedly shoplifted a backpack while walking through the Walmart in Waveland before using it to rob the store's bank, Waveland police say.
Authorities are searching for a man accused of holding up the bank on U.S. 90 about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A small white sedan traveling eastbound on 90 entered the parking lot next to the Taco Bell and parked near the Gamestop before a young man wearing a red hoodie and white pants exited the vehicle, Waveland Police Chief David Allen said. He entered the Walmart, and shoplifted a white backpack before heading to the Wood Forest Bank located in Walmart, Allen said.
Surveillance photos show the man was talking on his cellphone while at the teller counter. The man indicated to the teller he had a weapon and was given an undisclosed amount of cash, Allen said.
The man then left the store without actually flashing a weapon, entered the vehicle's passenger side and left, traveling westbound on 90, Allen said.
While reporting the robbery, Allen said the Walmart in Picayune was also robbed by "suspects with a similar description."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waveland Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
