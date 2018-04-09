A Taco Bell trip helped Gulfport cops ID alleged trailer thief, but now police need your help

Tips from Taco Bell surveillance video led to the identification of a suspected trailer thief, but Gulfport police still need the public's help.
Police released security video from the restaurant's drive-thru March 28 showing a man in a Ford F-350 ordering food on March 4. Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said the man later stole a trailer from a business in the 16000 block of South Swan Road.
The truck seen in the Taco Bell drive-thru was also reported stolen, Fulks said.
On Monday, police identified the suspected thief as Jason Eugene Conaway. Fulks said an arrest warrant has been issued for the 39-year-old, who is described as being 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He said Conaway also has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye.
According to the Harrison County jail docket, Conaway has been arrested in the past a number of times on felony charges such as grand larceny, receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture and others.
Fulks wanted to thank the public's help for identifying Conaway but asked that anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898.
Comments