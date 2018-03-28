The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects in the theft of a trailer on March 4, 2018, in Gulfport Courtesy of Gulfport Police
They got Taco Bell in a stolen truck – then stole a trailer, Gulfport cops say

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 28, 2018 04:02 PM

Police are hoping the public recognizes two men caught on video stealing a trailer from a Gulfport business.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks said that about 5:30 a.m. March 4, video surveillance at a business in the 16000 block of South Swan Road recorded two men using a Ford F-350 truck to steal an enclosed Spartan trailer, which is 6 feet high and 12 feet long.

The police department released a second video Wednesday showing the same truck going through the drive-thru at Taco Bell prior to stealing the trailer.

Fulks said the vehicle was later found by Biloxi police unoccupied. He said investigators determined the truck was previously reported stolen from Picayune.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.

