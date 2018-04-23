Erica Lakevia Wess, 35, was arrested by federal marshals on Sunday, April 22, 2018, on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, offering a bribe, tampering with a witness and misdemeanor charges of subornation of perjury and a bench warrant.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 22, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 23, 2018 10:02 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, April 22, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

