Jason David Landry, 18, Brittney Michelle “Beezy” Savell, 25, Derrion Lemoine, 22, and Steven Lee “Stevie” Olivieri, 27, all of Slidell, were each arrested Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two Pearl River friends found near Pearlington. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

Crime

Carjacking led to the killings of two friends found near Pearlington, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald And Patrick Ochs

March 07, 2018 11:02 AM

Two Louisiana friends were shot to death in a carjacking before their bodies were found in the car, submerged in waters near Pearlington nearly three weeks later.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced details of the double-homicide investigation Wednesday after Sheriff Randy Smith held a news conference.

Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and Dustin R. Hartline, 28, were shot during a planned carjacking that went awry, and their bodies were disposed of inside Day’s 2011 Chevy Camaro, the sheriff said.

Their remains and Day’s car were recovered Monday from the Pearl River near the East Pearl River Boat Launch off U.S. 90. The area in Louisiana is near the Mississippi state line.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the bodies by tattoos officials said were distinctive.

During the news conference, Smith said Day was shot in the head twice and Hartline was shot in the head once, WDSU-TV reports.

Two weapons used in the killings were recovered during the investigation, Smith said.

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Suzanne Carboni said deputies were led to the submerged Camaro “through working the investigation and interviewing individuals.” She added investigators searched the area around the boat launch as well as other locations.

Brittney Michelle “Beezy” Savell, 25, and Jason David Landry, 18, were arrested in Waveland on Monday night.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Savell and Landry, both of Slidell, were hiding out with friends at a home on North Central Avenue and Grosvenor Place, said Raymond Smiles, supervisory inspector of the U.S. Marshals Service in Gulfport.

“They thought they had found a place that we didn’t know about,” Smiles said.

Two other Slidell residents were arrested Tuesday in Louisiana. They are Derrion Lemoine, 22, and Steven Lee “Stevie” Olivieri, 27.

All four were each arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

Early in the investigation, deputies found an explosive device at a home and linked the bomb to Olivieri, according to the sheriff’s department. Carboni said the bomb was located at a Slidell-area home where Olivieri had been staying.

“We have no reason to believe it was linked to this homicide,” she said in an email.

Investigators arrested Olivieri on a charge of manufacture and possession of a bomb on March 1.

Lemoine, a felon, has also been arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

More arrests are possible, Smith said.

“The hard work and dedication of our detectives paid off to bring closure to both of these families and to find the individuals responsible for this crime,” Smith said.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

