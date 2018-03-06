More Videos

Crime

Waveland police help arrest suspects in deaths of Pearl River couple

By Patrick Ochs And Robin Fitzgerald

pochs@sunherald.com

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 06, 2018 02:14 PM

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of four people arrested in connection to the double homicide of a Pearl River, Louisiana couple. The two victims were found Monday in a submerged vehicle near Pearlington, Mississippi, on the Louisiana side of the state line.

Jason David Landry, 18, Brittney Michelle “Beezy” Savell, 25, Derrion Lemoine, 22, and Steven Lee “Stevie” Olivieri, 27, all of Slidell, were each arrested Tuesday on two counts of first degree murder.

The Waveland Police Department, in addition to the U.S. Marshals Service, helped arrest Savell and Landry, according to the release.

Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and Dustin R. Hartline, 28, had last been seen Feb. 15. Divers recovered their bodies from a submerged vehicle Monday near the East Pearl River Boat Launch off U.S. 90.

The area is near Pearlington in Hancock County but is just across the Mississippi state line in Louisiana.

No information has been released on the cause or manner of their deaths.

Day and Hartline, who were from Pearl River, Louisiana, had planned to go to Kenner and then to Baton Rouge for a doctor’s appointment, WWL-TV reported. They were traveling in Day’s dark blue 2011 Chevy Camaro.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, other arrests are possible.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

