Bodies found near Pearlington are likely missing Pearl River residents, officials say

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it has found two bodies near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.
The department’s Facebook page Monday evening said divers recovered a vehicle with two bodies inside of it in the area of the East Pearl River Boat Launch on U.S. 90.
The area is near Pearlington, although Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said the bodies were found in Louisiana.
Bass said the case is being handled by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and Hancock deputies were not involved in the recovery of the bodies.
TV station WDSU reported the bodies are believed to be Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and 28-year-old Dustin R. Hartline, who are Pearl River, Louisiana, residents.
According to WDSU, Day and Hartline were driving to a relative’s home in Kenner but never showed up.
That was two weeks ago. The couple was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
