Four arrested in the killing of two friends found near Pearlington

Four people have been arrested in the double homicide of a couple found dead in a vehicle near Pearlington.
“All individuals directly involved in the murders are in custody,” the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday on Facebook.
Raegan Elizabeth Day, 20, and Dustin R. Hartline, 28, had last been seen Feb. 15. Divers recovered their bodies from a car in water Monday near the East Pearl River Boat Launch off U.S. 90.
How the car and bodies were found is unclear.
The area is near Pearlington in Hancock County but is just across the Mississippi state line in Louisiana.
No information has been released on the cause or manner of their deaths.
“The investigation into their disappearance led detectives to the East Pearl River Boat Launch, where the vehicle was located this afternoon,” the Facebook post says.
The St. Tammany coroner released the identifies of the two friends Monday afternoon, WWL-TV reports.
Day and Hartline, who were from Pearl River, Louisiana, had planned to go to Kenner and then to Baton Rouge for a doctor’s appointment, WWL says. They were traveling in Day’s dark blue 2011 Chevy Camaro.
The names of those arrested will likely be announced later Tuesday.
