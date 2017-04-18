Boosie’s road manager has fetched his jewelry from Biloxi police

Boosie Badazz, aka Lil Boosie, aka Torrence Hatch, has his jewelry back.
The Baton Rouge rapper had at least three different attorneys contact the Police Department about retrieving the jewelry found inside a Mercedes bus that officers impounded during spring break weekend.
The city’s attorney said the department wanted to make sure a representative designated by the rapper picked up the gold necklaces, watches and bracelets. Boosie claimed officers had stolen the jewelry after they arrested members of his crew in the van.
But a spokesman for the city said Boosie seemed more interested in making false accusations against police officers than he did in picking up the jewelry.
In the end, Boosie signed a sworn statement that said the jewelry should be released to his road manager, Hashim Nzinga. City attorney Peter Abide said Nzinga picked up the jewelry Thursday.
Police Chief John Miller still feels stung by Boosie’s Instagram accusation that the officers stole his jewelry after an April 9 melee outside Dillard’s department store. Boosie, who performed the previous evening at Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. The entertainment news site TMZ.com and other national outlets ran stories about his allegations.
“We’ve worked very hard to have integrity in the Biloxi Police Department,” Miller said. “That one guy can do this is very upsetting to me. I hope people don’t believe him.”
Police allege members of Boosie’s crew drove away in a Mercedes bus after assaulting a police officer, a felony. Miller said charges against three adults will be referred for prosecution to a Harrison County grand jury. Charges against two unnamed juveniles were referred to Harrison County Youth Court.
The three men and one of the juveniles also were charged with misdemeanor assault against a Dillard’s loss-prevention officer, Biloxi police reported after the incident. The officer sprayed Boosie and members of his crew with pepper spray in the Polo Ralph Lauren department, a fan video shows, before the fight started outside.
For the misdemeanor charges to go forward, the loss-prevention officer must sign sworn complaints against the men, Miller said. A Biloxi Municipal Court representative said Wednesday no information would be available on the cases until arrests are made.
Police had earlier reported that the three men and one juvenile were arrested for misdemeanor assault, but no pending cases were on the city court docket as of noon Wednesday.
Julie Bull, the corporate spokeswoman for Dillard’s, has not responded to multiple messages from the Sun Herald.
