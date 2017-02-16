Alleged gang member found guilty of killing, dismembering man

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder Pause

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

2:11 Long beach woman tried to save neighbor from fire

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

1:49 Hurricanes, Bearcats look to advance in tournament hoops