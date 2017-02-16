Alleged gang member found guilty of killing, dismembering man

Welford Levi “Pork Chop” McCarty has been found guilty of capital murder and desecration of a human corpse by a Greene County jury.
He will serve life without parole plus three years on the desecration conviction.
Closing arguments were completed late Wednesday in the murder trial of the alleged gang member.
McCarty, 37, was charged in the January 2013 killing of Donovan Cowart, 27.
Authorities contend McCarty shot Cowart in the face from 10 yards away, as Cowart stood over his own makeshift grave.
On Tuesday, witnesses in the trial said McCarty wanted Cowart dead because he suspected his former friend had become a snitch. McCarty is accused of being a member of both the Southern Brotherhood and Simon City Royals gangs.
