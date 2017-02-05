As legislation fails, law enforcement continues to target gangs

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond Pause

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder

1:40 Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?