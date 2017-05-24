Lloyd and Betty Dotson’s pickup barely missed a deadly four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 Wednesday and wound up in the median of the highway, stuck in the mud.
Lloyd Dotson was the first to approach the mangled Ford Expedition where four people died, and he talked with the Sun Herald about what happened.
Dotson was driving their truck, pulling a camper. They were headed home to Lumberton, Texas, after a week in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
They had crossed the 4-mile bridge over the Pascagoula River, heading west when Lloyd Dotson saw what appeared to be the beginning of the wreck.
“I saw taillights, and I saw a puff of smoke and a semi went sideways,” he told the Sun Herald. “I didn’t have anyplace to go.”
He maneuvered around the wreck and wound up in the median without hitting any vehicles.
The wreck involved two 18-wheelers and a Ford Expedition on the roadway and a red Nissan pickup that went into the woods north of the interstate.
Dotson’s pickup was surrounded by wreckage but was not damaged.
They were grateful, but it was still a difficult situation for them.
There were four people inside the Expedition and Dotson said two were still alive when he got there and one of them was talking, but they both died shortly after.
Dotson said it was especially hard for them to be at the scene, because they had lost a son, Mark, who was killed in a car wreck 10 years ago. The I-10 wreck brought back memories, they said, as they lingered at the scene waiting for tow trucks to pull them out of the median.
