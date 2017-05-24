Four-vehicle crash with deaths, injuries reported; I-10 west past Exit 61 closed

A four-vehicle crash that includes two 18-wheelers has resulted in four deaths, injuries and a diesel spill on Interstate 10, resulting in the closure of all westbound lanes Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred at the 63 mile marker just past the long bring.
The two 18-wheelers are box trucks and the other vehicles are passenger cars, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
The lanes will be closed until at least 11:30 a.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Four people have died, said Jackson County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge, who said he was in contact with people at the scene.
A Ford Expedition was pulling a camper. Etheridge said it appears those who died were in the Expedition.
An 18-wheeler was across two lanes, MDOT traffic cameras show.
Sun Herald staff writer Karen Nelson contributed to this report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
