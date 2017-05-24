Second wreck on I-10 involves Jackson County official

A second crash Wednesday on Interstate 10, about a mile of a deadly four-vehicle crash, involved two government vehicles and involved injuries.
It occurred about a mile west of the major wreck in westbound lanes of I-10.
It involved a Ford Expedition with a Jackson County Emergency Services logo and a Ford pickup with a state government tag.
The vehicles were traveling west on I-10 and were in the westbound lanes when they collided about a mile west of the first crash, according to people at the scene. Two were transported to a hospital.
Jackson County Services Director Earl Etheridge was on a stretcher and being taken from the scene.
The Jackson County truck wound up in the median of the interstate and the pickup had heavy front-end damage.
Earlier Wednesday, a four-vehicle crash claimed four lives, caused a diesel spill and resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes. Emergency workers were still on scene when the second collision occurred.
Two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles were involved in the first crash, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
The deadly collision occurred at the 63 mile marker just past the 4.4-mile bridge over the Pascagoula River.
Westbound lanes will be closed until at least 1 p.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s latest alert.
Sun Herald staff writer Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
