Two people were injured in a second wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 on Wednesday, including a Ford Expedition from Jackson County Emergency Services. Earl Etheridge, emergency services director, is shown on a gurney to the left. The wreck was not far from a multiple vehicle wreck earlier in morning that claimed four lives and shut down all westbound lanes.

Second wreck on I-10 involves Jackson County official

A second crash Wednesday on Interstate 10, about a mile of a deadly four-vehicle crash, involved two government vehicles and involved injuries.

It occurred about a mile west of the major wreck in westbound lanes of I-10.

It involved a Ford Expedition with a Jackson County Emergency Services logo and a Ford pickup with a state government tag.

The vehicles were traveling west on I-10 and were in the westbound lanes when they collided about a mile west of the first crash, according to people at the scene. Two were transported to a hospital.

Jackson County Services Director Earl Etheridge was on a stretcher and being taken from the scene.

The Jackson County truck wound up in the median of the interstate and the pickup had heavy front-end damage.

Earlier Wednesday, a four-vehicle crash claimed four lives, caused a diesel spill and resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes. Emergency workers were still on scene when the second collision occurred.

Two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles were involved in the first crash, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.

The deadly collision occurred at the 63 mile marker just past the 4.4-mile bridge over the Pascagoula River.

Westbound lanes will be closed until at least 1 p.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s latest alert.

Sun Herald staff writer Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.

