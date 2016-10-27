She was on her way to celebrate job interview when she was blind-sided

When a traffic stop went bad Monday night and Jackson County deputies chased a pickup into D’Iberville, an unsuspecting Brittany Berry had picked up friends and was headed home to eat steaks and celebrate.
She was in her Ford Taurus headed east on Popp’s Ferry Road with her mom’s dog Hardy in the front seat and her two friends in the back.
She was excited that her first round of interviews with Patio 44 had gone well. The light turned green and she pulled onto Lamey Bridge Road, not knowing that the pickup was roaring down the road with law officers in pursuit.
The pickup deputies believed was stolen had two people in it — driver, Carl Daniel Young Jr. of Mobile and Catrick Tasha Moye-Howell.
Police said Young T-boned Berry’s car on the driver’s side, where she was sitting. Her friends and the dog walked away from the wreck, and she has been in ICU at Gulfport Memorial ever since.
Friends have set up a gofundme account and her mother has said she hasn’t had time to get angry about the circumstances. The pickup had hit a guard rail and a D’Iberville police cruiser on Lamey Bridge Road at I-10 before heading south on Lamey Bridge and hitting Berry.
“She’s holding up, stable, talking and alert ... It should not have happened.
Tanya Mullen, Brittany Berry’s mother
After that collision, Young turned onto a residential road with law officers still in pursuit, police said, and wrecked. He and Moye-Howell fled on foot and deputies shot her twice, according to law enforcement reports. Two deputies are on administrative leave with pay.
Jackson County charged Young with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle. He faces additional charges in D’Iberville, including aggravated assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury and felony fleeing.
On Tuesday, Berry, still in ICU, was listed in stable condition.
Her mother Tanya Mullen told the Sun Herald, “she’s holding up, stable, talking and alert.”
“I feel better now than I did last night,” she said. “We weren’t sure last night if she was going to have to have blood.”
Mullen said Patio 44, soon to open in Biloxi near the Hard Rock, sent flowers “and said she has the job. They said it will be waiting for her when she gets out.”
Moye-Howell is listed in stable condition at Merit Health in Biloxi. And the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into all the circumstances of the high-speed chase that ended in gunfire.
Berry had the green light and Young had a red light when he hit her car, D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
Mullen told the Sun Herald she believes this could have been prevented.
“It should not have happened,” she said. “My baby is in ICU and is she going to come through this.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments