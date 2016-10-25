Sheriff: Passenger shot twice while fleeing deputies after chase

An unknown number of Jackson County deputies are on administrative leave and a woman is being treated in the intensive care unit of a Biloxi hospital after a high-speed chase ended in gunfire Monday night.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Kendra Lafargue Nelson, 31, of Loxley, Alabama, is in the ICU at Merit Health hospital in Biloxi after being shot twice while running from deputies.
It is unclear if Nelson was shot by one deputy or multiple deputies. She was a passenger in a truck that was reported stolen in Mobile with a tag that was stolen in D’Iberville.
D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said Jackson County deputies began pursuing the stolen truck as it headed westbound on Interstate 10 around 8 p.m.
The pickup exited at Lamey Bridge Road but was cut off by more patrol vehicles. At one point, the pickup stopped, reversed, crashed into the front of a D’Iberville police car, then fled again, Payne said.
At that point, law enforcement began shooting at the vehicle to attempt to get the driver, Carl Daniel Young Jr., of Mobile, to stop, Payne said.
Young, 32, then drove south on Lamey Bridge and hit a Ford Taurus at the Popp’s Ferry Road crossing. The collision totaled the Ford Taurus and injured the driver.
Young drove to Bachman Road, and he and Nelson ran from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued them, Ezell said, and multiple shots were fired. Nelson was was struck twice by gunfire.
Young was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle, among other charges.
Nelson, Ezell said, will also be facing charges when she is released from the hospital.
Three people also were injured when their car crashed into the truck Young was driving. The driver is recovering at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
Ezell said the deputies that opened fire have been placed on administrative leave.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.
Wesley Muller and Justin Mitchell contributed to the report.
