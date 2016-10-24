Deputy shoots suspect after high-speed chase, crash

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shot a person during a high-speed chase that began on Interstate 10 in Jackson County and ended in D’Iberville on Monday night.
D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said deputies began pursuing a pickup that had been reported stolen, heading west on I-10.
The pickup exited at Lamey Bridge Road but was cut off by more patrol vehicles. At one point, the pickup stopped, reversed, crashed into the front of a D’Iberville police car, then fled again, Payne said.
The pickup then traveled south on Lamey Bridge and hit a Ford Taurus at the Popp’s Ferry Road crossing. The collision totaled the Ford Taurus and injured the driver.
“(The pickup) traveled down south on Lamey Bridge to the Popp’s Ferry interchange, striking a vehicle in the side, T-boning that vehicle and knocking it out of the roadway,” Payne said.
The pickup turned east onto Bachman Road where it wrecked and came to a halt.
“Shots were fired at that point,” Payne said.
Both Payne and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed a Jackson County deputy fired the shots.
“One of the suspects was shot,” Payne said, adding he believed there were two people in the pickup.
At least two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment, including the person who was shot and the driver of the Ford Taurus.
Since the incident was an officer-involved shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is handling the case.
