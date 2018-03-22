This Biloxi woman has been missing for more than a month. Her mother wants answers.

It’s been about five weeks since Amber Rose Barnett was last seen at her mother’s house in Biloxi.
Police had asked for the public’s help on March 2. They’re asking again. The 21-year-old woman, last seen at her mother’s home, Feb. 17, has not been found.
Barnett normally talks to her mother at least every other day, but is not answering her phone, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said Thursday.
“It appears she is fine and just out there somewhere,” De Back said.
Her mother wants to know she is safe, he said.
What police do know is Barnett was seen around Feed My Sheep, a soup kitchen on 19th Street in Gulfport, before she was reported missing.
Also, she had planned to look for a mobile home to rent near West Harrison High School.
Barnett sometimes uses the last name of McCants.
She is 5-feet-1, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Officer Manning at 228-702-3059. You can also email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
