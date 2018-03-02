Amber Rose Barnett
Amber Rose Barnett Biloxi Police Department
Amber Rose Barnett Biloxi Police Department

Harrison County

She’s been missing for more than two weeks. Can you help Biloxi police find her?

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 02, 2018 08:46 AM

Biloxi

A 21-year-old woman has been missing for more than two weeks, police say.

The mother of Amber Rose Barnett, also known as Amber McCants, reported her missing, saying was last seen at her home on Feb. 17, according to the Biloxi Police Department.

Since then, Barnett reportedly has been seen around West Harrison High School, where she was looking at a mobile home to rent, Police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said in a news release.

Before she was reported missing, she had been around Feed My Sheep in Gulfport, Adams said.

Barnett’s mother told police she normally talks to her daughter at least every other day, but said Amber has not been answering her phone.

Barnett is 5-feet-1, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police want anyone with information to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or Officer Kit Manning at 228-702-3059.

Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

