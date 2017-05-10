‘I’m walking for him,’ says mom of graduating son who died at Mardi Gras

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:54 Young man killed during Mardi Gras parade to receive posthumous degree from MGCCC Pause 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 2:38 Biloxi Council divided on Mississippi flag 9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" 2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys 1:00 Bug-3, Gecko-0 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Braydon Hester will receive a posthumous degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College during this year's graduation. Hester was killed after being impaled on rebar while attending the Biloxi Mardi Gras parade. His mother, Lisa McFarland Husley, talks about that day and what the degree means to her. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com