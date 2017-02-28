Spectator dies after fall at Biloxi Mardi Gras parade

One person was killed after falling off of the tailgate of a pickup and onto a piece of rebar, essentially impaling himself, at Tuesday’s Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade in Biloxi.
The accident happened under the Interstate 110 overpass on the south side of Howard Avenue. Pieces of rebar that were about five-feet long were being to used to hold caution tape to keep spectators from parking under the overpass.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Melissa Manning, of Vancleave, and several other family members were watching the parade together near where the incident happened.
“When it happened my first thought was to get the kids away because they didn't need to see that,” Manning said. “There was a guy there with a pole sticking out of him and they were holding his neck — he was limp.”
Ashley Forehand, of D'Iberville, said that her sister also witnessed the accident.
“She ran up to me and said, ‘A man fell off the float and the pole went through him,’” Forehand said.
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said the accident was “pretty rough,” and one of the worst things he’s seen at a Mardi Gras parade.
“He didn't have a pulse at the scene,” Boney said. “(The rebar) went through by his ribcage and came out the other side of his torso.”
The Fire department had to cut the rebar to remove him from it, Boney said.
Officials also had to stop the parade for about 20 minutes to get the ambulance through to take him to Merit Health Biloxi, Boney said. Getting through the crowds took several minutes.
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade is one of the largest Mardi Gras parades in South Mississippi.
Other parade news
Biloxi police Maj. Jim Adamo said there were no major arrests to report during the GCCA parade. He said the crowd was “very large” but he did not estimate the number of people in attendance.
The Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras Parade also rolled Tuesday in Bay St. Louis.
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Daren Freeman said their were no arrests made during the parade.
“I don’t have a crowd estimate but there were a lot of people there — it was very well-attended,” Freeman said.
