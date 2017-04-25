Protesters told to bring Confederate flag to Biloxi City Hall

A day after Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich directed that the Mississippi flag be taken down at all city buildings, a protest is planned at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the steps of City Hall and protesters are being asked to bring and wave their Confederate Battle flag or Mississippi flag.
The Biloxi Council meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Word of the protest was posted on Facebook as an “Urgent Confederate Alert” and said the domino effect has begun. “Biloxi has REMOVED the state flag (which bears the Confederate Battle flag symbol),” the post says.
Gilich said the state flag was taken down at City Hall some time ago, but learned at an NAACP and League of Women Voters forum Saturday that the state flag still was displayed at other city buildings. He ordered all the flags taken down on Monday, which was Confederate Memorial Day.
The original social media post says, “Y’all better nip this in the bud. Next they’ll try to shut down Beauvoir,” which is in Biloxi and is the final home of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments