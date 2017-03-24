Drag brunch is sold out, but help still needed to fund LGBT center

People on the Coast, apparently, really want to support the Gulf Coast Equality Fest. They also, apparently, are really excited about drag brunch planned at Big Mike’s Speakeasy.
The benefit, set for 11 a.m. Sunday, sold out two days after a story ran on SunHerald.com.
Organizer Jeffrey Mayeaux said 20 seats were added and those sold out, too.
The brunch, which cost $30 per ticket, features a meal, endless mimosas or bloody marys and a show by four area queens.
All money raised will finance the upcoming Gulf Coast Equality Fest.
Mayeaux said he’s happy the brunch will be successful, and he asks that any other restaurants interested in hosting drag brunch call him at 504-275-9800.
The festival, which will be in Gulfport on Oct. 21, is still looking for donations and sponsors. The goal is to raise enough money to build an LGBT resource center on the Coast. People can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/equalityfest.
