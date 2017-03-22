Drag queens and endless mimosas at Big Mike’s Sunday brunch

Chicken and waffles, bottomless mimosas and a performance by drag queens — all before noon? Yas, queen!
Big Mike’s Speakeasy downtown is hosting drag brunch at 11 a.m. Sunday to support the inaugural Gulf Coast Equality Fest.
The festival, scheduled for Oct. 21 at Westside Park, will feature live entertainment, vendors, information booths and activities for children, said event co-organizer Jeffrey Mayeaux.
It was created by the Gulf Coast Equality Council, which is hoping it becomes a yearly event “to bring all of our Gulf Coast communities together in an effort to foster and encourage equality while celebrating our diversity.”
Mayeaux said the goal of the festival is to raise enough money to build an LGBT resource center on the Coast. The center could also be home to nonprofit organizations such as the Mississippi Rainbow Center, he said.
The festival is for everyone, and Mayeaux said he’d like for South Mississippi to meet the LGBTQ people who call the Coast home and learn what they do for the community.
“Our goal is to bring the community together ... to make (the festival) for everybody,” said John Perkins, event co-organizer.
Mayeaux and Perkins are planning to host several fundraisers to fund the festival. So far, they’ve raised $4,000 from two events.
Mayeaux said he hopes the drag brunch will be successful. Many Coast residents head to New Orleans for the monthly drag brunch at The Country Club. The shows have also become popular for locals and big groups, such as bachelorette parties.
“We wanted to do something unique, something different,” Mayeaux said.
Four local drag queens will be performing: Estelle Suarez, Kara Mel D’Ville, Lexis Redd D’ville and Toni D.
Mayeaux said seating at the brunch is limited to only 45 people, and tickets are selling fast. Mayeaux said if the first show sells out, they’ll add a second show.
For $30, people get a brunch menu item, bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys, and the drag show. Tickets are $35, and they’re available at Sipps Bar.
Gulf Coast Equality Fest is still looking for sponsors and vendors. Those interested should visit its website, www.gulfcoastequalityfest.org
