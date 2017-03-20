Man killed while putting gas in pickup on I-10 made others ‘happy’

Robert Ivey, known for helping others and making them happy, was receiving help Sunday night after he ran out of gas on Interstate 10 near Pass Christian.
Ivey was pouring gas in the pickup when he was struck by a vehicle during a three-vehicle crash, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
The 22-year-old from Gulfport died of his injuries at the scene of the crash, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.
Those who knew and loved Ivey are shocked and filled with sadness, said close friend Timothy Bolling. Bolling said it was ironic that just as Ivey enjoyed helping others, someone had come to help him just before he was struck by a full-sized sport utility vehicle.
He would go above and beyond to make sure the next person is happy.
Timothy Bolling, friend of Robert Ivey
Ivey was the type of friend who enjoyed being around others and helping others, Bolling said.
“He was a great person and he was willing to help anyone,” he said. “He would go above and beyond to make sure the next person is happy.”
Ivey loved working on boats, and he worked at a boat shop in Hammond, Louisiana, Bolling said.
When Ivey wasn’t working, he “hung out” at Bolling’s mechanic shop. Ivey would help Bolling with mechanic work and other projects and would just enjoy passing time.
Bolling said he will miss Ivey’s presence most of all.
“I would of rather my truck trailer and his car be gone than him. I can replace all of that but I can’t replace him,” Bolling said. “I will miss his appearance, period.”
Ivey attended Harrison Central High School and Long Beach High School.
The fatal crash, which injured two drivers, occurred about 8:50 p.m. near the 24 mile-marker, which is the Menge Avenue exit.
