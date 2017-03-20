One dead after three-vehicle crash on I-10 in Pass Christian

A Gulfport man died after he was struck while walking on the side of Interstate 10 on Sunday night, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Chase Elkins said a Biloxi man driving a 2001 GMC Yukon lost control of his vehicle while driving eastbound on I-10 near Menge Avenue. He struck a red passenger car that had stopped to render aid to another driver who had run out of gas.
The incident was reported about 8:50 p.m.
The Yukon kept going and struck a pedestrian, the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, who was putting gas into his vehicle. The Yukon then rolled over, landing in the median.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Elkins said. The driver of the Yukon and the driver of the passenger car were taken by AMR to Garden Park Hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments