Retired Texas school workers among those killed in bus crash

Less than 24 hours after a collision between a charter bus and a train in Biloxi that left four people dead, more derails about the accident and its aftermath are starting to surface.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that two of the people killed in the accident were former administrators with the Lockhart, Texas School District. The former school employees were also husband and wife.
According to Lockhart School District, Ken and Peggy Hoffman were killed in the crash, school district officials said. Peggy Hoffman was previously the assistant principal at Lockhart High School. Ken Hoffman’s position with the district was not made known.
“We feel their loss deeply across the district, remembering the mark that they made upon us and upon a generation of children in our community,” the district said in an email obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.
The Hoffmans were on a charter trip with people from the Austin area who had traveled to South Mississippi. Bastrop, Texas police Chief Steve Adcock confirmed that 27 Bastrop County residents were on the charter bus. The trip was organized by the Bastrop Senior Center.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments