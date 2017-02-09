What’s Warren Sapp’s favorite BBQ sauce? The one from Biloxi, of course

About a year ago, James Lee of Biloxi was preparing to take his creation, J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce to Hollywood to be in gift suites for the Academy Awards. Although Lee will not be making the trek to Los Angeles this year, his product is continuing to make waves in the competitive world of BBQ sauce. Wal-Mart stocks it and so does the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Winn Dixie and Rouses Supermarkets and it’s also on its way to be on the shelves in Publix stores.
The product has also become a favorite of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Warren Sapp, who even took it with him for some tailgating at last weekend’s Super Bowl.
Lee said he challenged the former defensive tackle, who went to the Pro Bowl seven times with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, to try his sauce via social media.
“Warren sent out a Tweet of him holding some ribs and I sent him a Tweet that said, ‘You need some J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce on those ribs,’ ” Lee said. “He accepted my challenge and told me to send him some and I did.”
@Jleessauce Put it on everything pic.twitter.com/odwx1gviFy— Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) September 10, 2016
He said Sapp “loved the sauce” and the two struck up a friendship.
“Man, I have been deep sea fishing with him in Key West — he’s become a good friend of mine,” Lee said. “He even took my sauce with him to South America.”
Although Lee wasn’t able to attend the Super Bowl with Sapp because of his father’s failing health, he said he did accompany Sapp to the Atlanta/Tampa Bay game where he met some more NFL greats.
“I was at the game with Warren when John Lynch was inducted into the Ring of Honor,” he said. “I got to meet John Lynch and Marshal Faulk and Micheal Irvin — they were all real cool guys and I gave them some of my sauce.”
A veteran’s life
Lee started making his sauce when he was enlisted with the US Army where he did tours in Bosnia, Germany and South Korea between 1995-2007.
“My dad had given me a base for the recipe and I took that and made my own thing,” he said. “I never really had any problems finding any ingredients even when I was not in the US.”
He said the sauce went over so well that he decided to pursue it full time after he was discharged.
“I owe a lot to my friend Jason McCoy, who I was stationed with in Ft. Rucker, Alabama — he’s like a brother to me and he really encouraged me to pursue my dream — I think back so fondly of my time in the military that the logo on my sauce is my in my military dress and I believe I’m the first living person to be in uniform on a product.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments