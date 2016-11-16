Shop this list of gifts made in South Mississippi

Shopping season is officially here, folks.
What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to support your local community?
This list contains only products made here in South Mississippi, plus a few highlights from the rest of the state. There’s gifts, treats and more.
If you want to add your small business to the list, email the website or Facebook page to lwalck@sunherald.com and we’ll add you.
At home
▪ Candles by Treasures, 1804 Nicholson Ave., Waveland, candlesbytreasures.com
▪ ELM Design, Long Beach, elmdesign.biz
▪ Glassic Creations, 185 Veterans Ave., Booth 61, Biloxi, facebook.com/GlassicCreationsBiloxi
▪ Marina Cottage Soap Company, 3420 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, marinacottage.com
▪ Mermaid’s Purse Natural Organics, Ocean Springs, mermaidsnaturals.com
▪ Mud ‘n Butter Bliss, 203 First Street, Wiggins, mudnbutter.com
▪ Optimum Engraving, Long Beach, optimumengraving.com
▪ Pass Christian Soap Co., 133 Davis Ave., Pass Christian, passsoap.com
▪ Sadie Jane’s Famous Wreaths & Gifts, 1228 E. Pass Road, Gulfport, sadiejaneswreaths.com
▪ TaylorMade Boutique, Pascagoula, etsy.com/shop/TaylorMadesBoutique
Wearable wares
▪ Rip A Lip Fish Wear, Waveland, ripalipfishwear.com
▪ Roots Clothing Company, Gulfport, rootsclothingcompany.com
▪ Scuba Steve Clothing Company, Gulfport, shopscubasteve.com
For the kids
▪ Southern Belles Like Big Bows, 711 Krebs Ave, Pascagoula, likebigbows.wix.com/southernbelles
Jewelry
▪ Bridget Blue Boutique, 710 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula, bridgetblue.net
▪ Carole McLeod, Pass Christian, squareup.com/store/robinsnest
▪ Claudette Walker, Biloxi, jewelrybyclaudette.weebly.com
▪ Creative Marx Jewelry, D’Iberville, creative-marx.com
▪ D. Roberts Collection, Pass Christian, robinsnestinthepass.com
▪ Fairee Designs, Long Beach, facebook.com/Fairee-Designs
▪ Gayle Clark, Ocean Springs, gayleclarkjewelry.com
▪ Victoria Lynn Jewelry, 14397 Creosote Road, Gulfport, victorialynnjewelry.com
Savory fare
▪ Bonney’s Hot Sauce, Wiggins, facebook.com/bonneyshotsauce, shop.eatyall.com
▪ Coast Roast Coffee & Tea, Bankhouse Coffee, 126 Jeff Davis Ave, Long Beach, thecoastroast.com
▪ J. Lee’s BBQ Sauce, Biloxi, jleessauce.com
▪ Mickle’s Pickles, 211 Rester St., Picayune, micklespickles.com
▪ Pass Christian Olive Oils and Vinegars, 141 Davis Ave, Pass Christian, gulfcoastoliveoils.com
▪ Serious Bread, 131 Main St. D, Bay St. Louis, seriousbreadbakery.com
▪ Simply Concocted, Ocean Springs, simplyconcocted.com
▪ The Shed BBQ sauces, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs; 15094 Mills Road, Gulfport; theshedbbq.com
Sweets
▪ By The Slice Cafe, Coffee House & Catering, 28 Pass Road, Gulfport, bytheslicecafe.com
▪ The Candy Cottage & Gourmet, 702 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, facebook.com/candycottageoceansprings
▪ Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co., Pass Christian, catislandcookies.com
▪ Cloud 9 Artisan Marshmallows, 4107 Frankling Ave., Gulfport, cloud9marshmallows.us
▪ Kool Scoops, 2720 25th Ave., Gulfport, facebook.com/KoolScoops
▪ Renée’s Fine Desserts & Coffee Bar, 302 Courthouse Road, Gulfport, exclusivelyrenees.com
▪ Robicheaux’s Specialty Candy, 2103 Ford’s Creek Road, Poplarville, robicheauxcandy.com
Doughnuts
▪ Daily Fresh Donuts, 1101 Hall St., Wiggins, facebook.com/Daily-Fresh-Donuts
▪ Grammy’s Donuts And More, 308 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis, facebook.com/pages/Grammys-Donuts-More
▪ Lou Joe’s Donut Hut, 11988 Highway 57, Vancleave
▪ The TatoNut Donut Shop, 1114 Government St., Ocean Springs, facebook.com/TheTatonutDonutShop
▪ Yummy’s Donuts and Breakfast, 8021 Highway 613, Moss Point
Frozen concoctions
▪ Bop’s Frozen Custard, 3179 Mallett Road, D’Iberville, bopsfrozencustard.com
▪ Freckles Ice Cream and Bakery, 3880 Gautier Vancleave Road, Gautier, facebook.com/frecklesicecreamandbakery
▪ Ice Cream & More, 726 Highway 90, Gautier, icreamnmore.com
▪ Local Culture Frozen Yogurt & Juice Bar, 3840 Promenade Parkway, D’Iberville, localculture.biz
▪ Pink Octopus Frozen Yogurt & Treats, 133 Davis Ave., Pass Christian, pinkoctopustreats.com
▪ Pop Brothers, 1501 25th Ave. Gulfport, 1101 Government St, Ocean Springs, popbrothers.com
▪ Purple Banana, 108 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, facebook.com/PurpleBananaYogurt
▪ SnoPalace, 6061 Texas Flat Road, Kiln, facebook.com/SnoPalace
▪ The Ice Cream Corner, 15335 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, facebook.com/theicecreamcorner
▪ The Sno Shack, 20010 Mennonite Road, Gulfport, facebook.com/pages/The-Sno-Shack
▪ The Sweet Escape, 25385 Cuevas Delisle Road, Pass Christian, facebook.com/thesweetescapedelisle
▪ Quakes Ice Creamery, 1922 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, facebook.com/quakesicecreamery
▪ Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint, 110 Lameuse St., Biloxi, salandmookiesbiloxi.com
Cakes and more
▪ Anderson’s Bakery, Anchor Square, Pascagoula, andersonsbakery.com
▪ Cakes by Tina, 16205 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi, facebook.com/CakesbyTinaBishop
▪ Cheeky Monkey, 266 Debuys Road, Biloxi, cheekymonkeycakes.com
▪ Crazy B’s Coffee & Confections, 1759 Market St., Pascagoula, facebook.com/CrazyBsCoffee
▪ Electrik Maid Bake Shop, 1833 Pass Road, Biloxi, facebook.com/Electrik-Maid-Bake-Shop
▪ Fleur De Lis Gourmet Bakery, 500B Courthouse Road, Gulfport, fdlgourmetbaker.com
▪ French Kiss Pastries, 714 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, 126 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach, fkpastries.com
▪ Le Bakery, 280 Oak St., Biloxi, facebook.com/LeBakeryBiloxi
▪ Melissa’s Bakery, 15335 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, melissasspecialtycakes.com
▪ Sweet Stuff Inc., 2011 Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, sweetstuffinc.com
▪ Torta Dolce Bakery, 1614 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, tortadolcabakery.com
▪ Quality Bakery, 1623 25th Ave., Gulfport, facebook.com/Quality.Bakery.Gulfport
Best of the rest of MS
▪ Ala Carte Alice, gourmet gifts, Louisville, alacartealice.com
▪ Beelicious Honey, Hattiesburg, beelicioushoney.com
▪ Boho Finch Art, McLaurin, facebook.com/BohoFinch
▪ Dad’s Disappearing Salsa, Terry, dadsdisappearingsalsa.com
▪ Pirouline, rolled chocolate wafers, Madison, pirouline.com
▪ Debutante Farmer, Bloody Mary Mix, Oxford, debutantefarmer.com
▪ D’evereaux Foods, pepper sauce and more, Natchez, devereuxfoods.com
▪ Delta Blues Rice, artisan rice, Ruleville, deltabluesrice.com
▪ Flathau’s Fine Foods, cheese straws and sweets, Hattiesburg, flathausfinefoods.com
▪ Harrell Foods, salsa and sauces, Pelahatchie, harrellfoods.com
▪ Indianola Pecan House, 151 Market St, Flowood, pecanhouse.com
▪ Great Mississippi Tea Company, Brookhaven, greatmsteacompany.com
▪ Lusco’s Fish Sauce, Greenwood, luscos.net
▪ Mississippi Cheese Straws, Yazoo City, mscheesestraws.com
▪ Red Bird Paper, Hattiesburg, redbirdpaper.com
▪ Sassy Paisley Designs, Hattiesburg, facebook.com/Sassy-Paisley-Designs
▪ Taste of Gourmet, fine foods, Indianola, tasteofgourmet.com
▪ Barlow Blue, jewelry, French Camp, barlowblue.com
▪ Victoria Cross Jewelry, Hattiesburg, facebook.com/victoriacrossjewelry
Comments