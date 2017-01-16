Biloxi officially names holiday ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day’

Seeing Biloxi on ABC News was not something Eula Crowell wanted to start the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with.
“That’s not Biloxi because we’re better than that,” she told the Biloxi City Council at a sepcial 10 a.m. meeting called to, in the words of Council President Dixie Newman, “correct a mistake.”
Just 15 minutes before the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was set to kick off, the Council voted 6-0 to change the name of the holiday in the city’s Code of Ordinances from “Great Americans Day” to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
It’s official. Biloxi’s MLK Day is MLK Day. Unanimously. #blxmlk— City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 16, 2017
David Fayard was absent from the last-minute meeting. Robert Deming III arrived from Los Angeles just in time for the vote.
Deming said he was at a social event in Laos Angeles and when he told people he is from Biloxi, the uproar over a tweet by the City of Biloxi calling the holiday “Great Americans Day” was the topic of conversation.
Biloxi ordinance officially called the holiday "Great American Day" since 1985, though the name seemed to have been forgotten by many until the Friday afternoon Facebook post and Tweet, the city later deleted, after spending several hours defending the post.
At the Monday meeting, Sugar Stallings called on the administration to do more and diversify its hiring. She asked for “People who look like us in these leadership positions.”
Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said she attended the meeting to support the mayor and council, who are all up for re-election this year.
Although the name was adopted in Biloxi 32 years ago, it has nothing to do with today, she said.
“The only thing we can do with darkness is shed light,” she said.
