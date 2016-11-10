Pit bull attacks 2 children in a Biloxi neighborhood

A pit bull attacked two children Thursday in a neighborhood near Popps Ferry Road, causing injuries so serious one of the victims was life-flighted to a specialty hospital.
The attack occurred in the 2500 block of Shady Lane, Biloxi police Lt. Chris DeBack said.
DeBack said the children were under the age of 16 but could not release specific ages.
Both kids were immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the kids, however, suffered more serious injuries and was transported to a specialty hospital via a rescue helicopter.
Other than a leash violation, no criminal charges have been filed. Biloxi Animal Control took the dog into custody.
The pit bull was a family pet, and the police investigation has not revealed any malicious factors behind the attack, DeBack said.
