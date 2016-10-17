Guilty or not guilty? Jury deliberates in teacher-student sex case

The jury has begun deliberating in the teacher-student sex abuse trial of Leslie Danielle DeWitt.
DeWitt is on trial facing two counts of sexual battery while in a position of trust and three counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. The former Hancock High assistant basketball coach is accused of having had a sexual relationship with the then-16-year-old student between Dec. 1, 2009 and July 30, 2010.
Proceedings began Tuesday with jury selection. Opening statements began Wednesday, followed by testimony from the state’s first witnesses.
Every level of the school’s administration had expressed concerns about the relationship between a former Hancock basketball coach and one of her players, according to witness testimony.
One of the state’s witnesses, a friend of the student, said the DeWitt displayed "obsessive behavior" towards the student.
The defense, however, called DeWitt’s husband, Anthony DeWitt, to the stand on Friday. He discussed testimony given Thursday by Diamondhead police Capt. John Luther, who said officers found a sex toy at DeWitt’s home matching the description of one the student said was used to sexually abuse her.
Anthony DeWitt said he and his wife had bought the toy at an adult video store in Slidell in late June 2010, the only purchase they ever made there.
Davis presented evidence of a bank statement that showed a purchase was made at that store June 28, 2010 — three months after the time the student said DeWitt used it to abuse her.
The prosecution countered, pointing out the bank statement does not specifically say what item was purchased.
Sun Herald will update this story
Comments