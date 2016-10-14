Former Hancock coach says sex abuse claims ‘100 percent false’

The Hancock High School coach accused of sexually abusing a student took the stand in her own defense Friday.
Former assistant basketball coach Leslie Danielle DeWitt is accused of having had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student between Dec. 1, 2009, and July 30, 2010.
When DeWitt’s attorney asked what she thought of the allegations, she said, “They are absolutely and totally 100 percent false.”
She admitted to holding and cuddling the girl, but denied it was sexual. She said she was comforting the student because her parents were going through a divorce.
The student’s mother testified Wednesday, saying hers and DeWitt’s families were close. She said her daughter took private basketball lessons from DeWitt for years, and had spent the night at her home.
School administrators and the head coach testified Thursday, saying a meeting was held to discuss concerns about DeWitt’s relationship with the student.
A friend of the student said Thursday that DeWitt displayed “obsessive behavior” and showed “inappropriate” affection.
DeWitt is charged with two counts of sexual battery while in a position of trust and three counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.
Sun Herald will update this story as the trial continues.
