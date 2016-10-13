Principal says school had ‘concerns at every level’ over coach

Every level of Hancock High School’s administration had expressed concerns about the relationship between a former basketball coach and one of her players, according to witness testimony in the teacher-student sex scandal trial of Leslie Danielle DeWitt.
The former assistant coach is accused of having had a sexual relationship with s 16-year-old female student between Dec. 1, 2009 and July 30, 2010. DeWitt is charged with two counts of sexual battery while in a position of trust and three counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.
At the start of the second day of the trial, the state prosecutors called former principal Rhett Ladner to the stand.
Ladner testified to having voiced concerns over the unusually close relationship between DeWitt and the student, and even met with other faculty members and administrators to discuss the situation.
Hancock County School District Assistant Superintendent Donnie Gholston also testified and corroborated Ladner’s account of the meeting.
However, they said no one at the meeting explicitly mentioned any concerns that DeWitt was having a sexual relationship with the student.
After the meeting, Ladner issued a letter to DeWitt demanding her to cease and desist contact with the student.
At that time, DeWitt and her family, which included her husband and young son, had grown very close to the victim and her family. The coach had for years given the student private basketball lessons, the student’s mother said.
The student’s mother, who testified on Wednesday, had dismissed the early concerns from the school, saying she initially believed DeWitt’s excuse of it being the result of internal “drama” in the basketball program.
She continued to allow her daughter to spend the night at the DeWitt home, saying DeWitt was “like family.”
Then-head basketball coach Pam Slayton also testified, saying she had several discussions with DeWitt to tell her not to single out players and give anyone extra attention.
DeWitt, however, refused to back off, Slayton said.
“She did not agree,” Slayton said. “We had several discussions about it. It was not a good and healthy relationship for the team.”
Under questioning from DeWitt’s attorney, Jim Davis, Slayton admitted to also hosting team sleepovers at her home just as DeWitt did, though she denied ever having just one or even a few players spend the night.
The sleepovers she hosted, Slayton said, only included the entire team and were designed for “team bonding.” She hosted other team-bonding activities such as white-water rafting, she said.
