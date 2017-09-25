Shop or eat on the 1st floor and live up top in $10M development coming to Ocean Springs

Contractors are clearing the ground for a $10 million development, called Inlet, going up on U.S. 90 on the north side of the highway, east of Treasure Oak Country Club.
A sign on the property reminds highway drivers what the development is all about: “Live. Eat. Shop.”
City officials said the project is still 16 months out, depending on the weather. Contractors are uprooting trees and clearing the land of concrete slabs from a previous development.
Five buildings are planned for the site. They are three stories. Two will have condos on the upper floors and 14,000 square feet of commercial space for shops and restaurants on the first floor. The other three will be all condos — an early estimate of 95 units total.
The retail shops and restaurants on the first floors will be facing the highway. All the commercial spaces, as well as the condos, will be for sale, the Thrash Group out of Hattiesburg told city leaders earlier this year.
The builders plan to finish one building first to use for an office and model homes.
They have the building permit and the land work permit. It’s expected to take another 1 1/2 months to prepare the site, which is eight acres total.
The contractor will have to haul the trees off. No burning will be allowed so close to the highway. Then they have below-ground drainage, sewerage and water to do. They will also bore under U.S. 90 at one point for utilities, city Building Official Hilliard Fountain said.
There also will be a retention pond for drainage on the back of the property.
The Thrash Group is already courting restaurants and retail.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
