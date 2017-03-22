A $10 million investment is coming to Ocean Springs, aldermen told

Tracy Ross, with the Thrash Group, showed the mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday what a new, $10 million development will look like along U.S. 90.
The Inlet is planned for eight acres of woods on the north side of U.S. 90, across the highway from the shopping center with CVS pharmacy and Coffee Fusion. It’s some of the last woods along the highway closest to downtown.
Ross showed aldermen drawings of the five buildings planned for the site. They are three stories. Two will have condos on the upper floors and 14,000 square feet of commercial space for shops and restaurants on the first floor. The other three will be all condos, 95 units total.
“It’s the largest investment we’ve had in the city in years,” Mayor Connie Moran said.
A project like this, in one version or another, has been talked about for this site before, Alderman Greg Denyer said.
But Ross told aldermen the development group, which is out of Hattiesburg, closed the loan for the project last week.
She said they are expecting to break ground in May, and once the project is started, it’s expected to be complete within 14 months.
The retail shops and restaurants on the first floors will be facing the highway. All the commercial spaces, as well as the condos, will be for sale.
