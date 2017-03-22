A $10 million investment is coming to Ocean Springs, aldermen told

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast Pause

2:16 Historic Jackson County log cabin makes a move

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer