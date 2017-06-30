Ingalls Shipbuilding lands a $218 million Navy contract

June was a banner month for Ingalls Shipbuilding, with three major contracts announced, providing continued jobs at the Pascagoula shipyard.
On Friday Ingalls announced it has received a $218 million contract for purchasing material for LPD 29, the 13th amphibious transport dock of the San Antonio Class.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee advance procurement contract from the U.S. Navy provides for advance construction activities and the purchase of long-lead-time material and major equipment, such as main engines, diesel generators, deck equipment, shafting, propellers and valves.
“This contract is important for us, and for our 400 LPD suppliers in 30 states across the country, as we continue to build these high-quality, complex amphibious warships for the U.S. Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “This contract enables us to align our material, processes and people to build LPD 29 efficiently and affordably and to leverage our hot production line.”
On Tuesday, Ingalls was given a contract for an undisclosed amount the company will be paid to incorporate Flight III upgrades to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas. The ship is the fifth of five destroyers the company was awarded in June 2013 and it incorporates new radar and other new systems.
Earlier this month, Ingalls Shipbuilding was awarded a $3 billion contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8). Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 and delivery is expected in 2024.
