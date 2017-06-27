Ingalls Shipbuilding gets contract to build Destroyer Jack Lucas

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula announced Tuesday it received a contract modification to incorporate Flight III upgrades to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas.
The ship is the fifth of five destroyers the company was originally awarded in June 2013.
“The value of the flight upgrade modification is withheld due to business sensitivities,” the company said in a press release.
Flight III will incorporate the new Advanced Missile Defense Radar that will replace the existing SPY-1 radar installed on the previous DDG 51 ships, the company said.
“We have proven our success in the DDG 51 class over the past 30 years, and our shipbuilders are ready now to build the first Flight III ship,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “This will be the 35th Aegis destroyer we will build for the U.S. Navy in what has been one of our company’s most successful programs.”
The ship is named for Capt. Jack H. Lucas, the youngest Marine and the youngest service member in World War II to receive the Medal of Honor.
At age 14 he forged his mother’s signature to join the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves during World War II. He had just turned 17 days before the U.S. invasion of Iwo Jima, and stowed away on USS Deuel to fight. He saved the lives of three fellow Marines when he placed himself on one grenade that was thrown in a trench and pulled the other under his body. One exploded but only injured Lucas.
Ingalls has delivered 29 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy, with the John Finn (DDG 113) scheduled to be commissioned July 15 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Destroyers under construction at the Pascagoula shipyard are Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).
