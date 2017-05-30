Lazy Magnolia’s own tap room opening July 1

Starting July 1, fans of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company will get to enjoy their brew in a new tap room called The Porch.
It will open to the public at noon July 1 at the brewery, at 7030 Roscoe Turner Road.
“This space represents an important addition for the 12-year-old community-supported brewery,” the company said in a press release.
The tap room comes as a result of the passage of House Bill 1322, which allows microbreweries in Mississippi to serve and sell their beer on the premises starting July 1.
“Craft, in beer form or otherwise, is all about the story. It’s the freedom to do your own thing,” owner Mark Henderson said in the statement. “The passing of House Bill 1322 opens up the opportunities for craft brewers all across the state to fundamentally change the relationship between a brewery and the customers that support the brewery.
“The tap room will allow us to try new brews on a smaller scale and receive direct, honest — as opposed to polite — feedback from our patrons. We are eager to finish the tap room build and even more eager to share it with all of you.”
The Porch will feature a custom-made bar, bar tables and bar stools, all made from reclaimed, sustainable materials.
For The Porch’s opening, Lazy Magnolia will serve a wide range of Lazy Magnolia craft pints (at least 18 beers on tap, according to their website) and offer food from Serious Bread, StuftStream, 2 Girls BBQ, Murky Waters and Pop Brothers. Music will include Blackwater Brass, Thomas Jackson, Phil “Smooth” Williams and the Electric Sheep, and Jerry Giddens. In addition, Cigars in the Pass will be there, and The Brews Brothers will broadcast an all-day live podcast.
Tickets for the grand opening are available at lazymagnolia.com/tickets. Available tickets are $15 to $30 ($60 VIP tickets are sold out).
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company was founded in September 2003. Their products can be found in at least 19 states and Puerto Rico.
