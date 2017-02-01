Craft brewery bill passes Mississippi House

Craft breweries are a step closer to being able to sell their beers at the brewery.
The House passed HB 1322 on Wednesday, the day after it was sent to the full House by the Ways and Means Committee.
It now goes to the Senate.
Under the bill, breweries could not produce more than 60,000 barrels of light wine or beer and would be able to sell whichever is less — 10 percent or 1,500 barrels of their product — at the brewery. It also would allow brewpubs, which make beer that can only be consumed on their premises, to sell beer in growlers (a sealed container that holds up to 128 ounces) that could be consumed elsewhere. Breweries would be barred from selling between midnight and 7 a.m.
As it stands, craft breweries are allowed to conduct tours that include beer tastings but not sell their products on site.
There are three such breweries in South Mississippi.
The House also passed bills that would:
HB 711: Extend the authority of Department of Revenue to approve rebates for movies made in the state.
HB 938: Prohibit most state agencies from buying vehicles for a year.
HB 1225: Authorize the secretary of state to donate a parcel of land in Jackson County to the National Park Service.
Find all actions taken in the House and Senate on Wednesday at http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/2017/pdf/daily_action/02012017.xml.
Comments