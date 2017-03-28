Mugshots is moving from West Biloxi to downtown

Now that Mugshots in D’Iberville is opening, Ron Savell is ready to build another new burger joint in downtown Biloxi, the last Mugshots on the Coast.
He soon will meet with the Architectural and Historical Review Board in Biloxi and hopes to break ground in mid-April.
The D’Iberville and Gulfport Mugshots are the same building design, he said, but the one on Main Street in Biloxi will be different.
“It will have a lot more sporty and kind of a warehouse look,” he said, trying to mesh with the energy and action of the casinos and MGM Park.
This new restaurant will be just north of the more upscale Patio 44 restaurant, which Savell opened late last year.
Including land costs — “I had to buy the entire 3 1/2 acres,” he said — the investment for this Mugshots is about $4 million. It will be about 7,000 square feet and a bar with garage door-type windows will open to Main Street for people watching during good weather.
“The menu will be exactly the same,” he said. Mugshots, which has 18 locations across three states, is known for its burgers, sandwiches, beer battered fries, salads and cold drinks.
Construction will take about six months, and when the new restaurant is ready the employees at Mugshots at Edgewater Mall in West Biloxi will close that restaurant one day and go to work at the Main Street location the next day, he said.
The Edgewater location needed modernizing and instead of investing in that property, Savell said he decided to move downtown.
“Edgewater Biloxi will be open for business until we’re done with construction,” he said. “We’ll gain employees just because we need more help down there,” he said of the Main Street location.
Savell said he will have options for the remaining property he purchased. He also owns property west of Patio 44 that he plans to pave and provide parking for his restaurants and other businesses downtown.
“We don’t care who uses it,” he said of the additional parking. “We all need each other down there.”
Mugshots Grill & Bar’s D’Iberville location — at 4001 Promenade Parkway, next to Ashley Furniture Homestore and Bed Bath & Beyond — will open April 3, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
