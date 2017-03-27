Hungry for a Mugshots burger? The D’Iberville spot is opening soon.

Want an Anthony’s Peanut Butter Burger but don’t want to drive to Biloxi or Gulfport to Mugshots Grill and Bar? If you’re in D’Iberville, you don’t have much longer to wait.
The Mugshots D’Iberville location will open April 3, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We are close D'Iberville!!! We will be conducting orientation and training this week and will open MONDAY APRIL 3rd!!!!” the restaurant posted Monday.
It is at 4001 Promenade Parkway, next to Ashley Furniture Homestore and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Mugshots owner Ron Savell opened his first Mugshots in Hattiesburg in 2004 and now there are 20 of the family-friendly sports pubs. He is originally from Natchez, but his parents later lived in Bay St. Louis. The Biloxi Mugshots opened in 2010 at Edgewater Village; there is also one in Gulfport at 15533 Daniel Blvd.
Mugshots is known for its variety of specialty burgers served on toasted sourdough buns and its beer-battered fries.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
