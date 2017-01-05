Popular Bay St. Louis bistro closes its doors

A quaint eatery that fed South Mississippians for more than a decade closed its doors Wednesday.
Old Cuevas Bistro, which relocated to Old Town Bay St. Louis in December 2015 after a fire destroyed its century-old building in Pass Christian, announced the closing on Facebook.
“This hurts us to say but we are closing the bistro down,” the post said. “Thanks to all of our customers for 11 great years.”
Owner Cassandra Timmons made the Bay location of the restaurant home. The dining area’s focal point was the beautiful bar. Wood beams, exposed brick and family-style tables made the restaurant feel modern yet comfortable with a Coast twist.
Timmons’ menu was a beautiful creation — classic Southern cuisine with a twist. A popular menu item was the Chicken Montrachet that came with a side of pasta topped with a pesto cream sauce. The bread offerings were always fresh and local. The specials were made in-house.
Myriam Mitchell, a former employee at Old Cuevas, said Timmons refused to sell frozen food or pre-made sauces or dressings. Everything was prepared from scratch, Mitchell said. Timmons would often go to the Pass Christian Harbor to buy seafood for the daily special, Mitchell said.
“The bistro is part of her soul,” Mitchell said.
In March, Sun Herald reporter and food critic Tammy Smith reviewed the bistro and said the food was delicious. She ordered a daily special — blackened salmon topped with grilled shrimp and a lemon pesto sauce.
Mitchell said she loved working with Timmons.
“There were many times when we didn’t have a (full) kitchen staff and Cassandra and her partner Joseph would jump behind the link and cook every order that came in,” Mitchell said. “I love her and her family. They’re the most genuine, good-hearted restaurant owners I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with”
