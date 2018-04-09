The beef between Black Spring Break promoters and Boosie just got heated

The dispute between hip-hop star Boosie (Lil Boosie, Boosie Badazz) and promoters of Biloxi Black Beach Weekend heated up over the weekend, especially on social media.
The feud began after Boosie was sprayed with pepper spray by a security guard while shopping at Dillard's at Edgewater Mall after performing during the 2017 Spring Fest concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Several members of his entourage also were pepper-sprayed, and three people who Biloxi police said were associates of Boosie's were arrested April 9 on charges of simple assault on a police officer, a felony, and simple assault on the security officer.
Boosie was not arrested, but he did claim that Biloxi police stole more than $1 million in jewels. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller disputed the theft claims, and the rapper's jewels were returned to a member of Boosie's team.
In March, the rapper made a post on his Instagram account that said, “No Black Beach 2018.” He also used the hashtags #theydiduswrong, #notsupporting, #dowhatsrightnpayme, #whycantishop and #becarefulifyougo.
A few days ago, Boosie made more "No Biloxi Black Beach" posts on his social media platforms, even claiming the water in Biloxi has "got stingrays everywhere."
But this time, Biloxi Black Beach Weekend promoters Derrian Burns and Maurice Bryant raised the stakes in a back-and-forth social media war.
In a post made April 7, the promoters said that while they didn't support what had happened to the rapper during last year's festival, they would not be playing his music at any "official events."
In an expletive-filled reply, Boosie said he was only trying to protect his family, including a niece whom he said was among those that were pepper-sprayed at Dillard's. The Instagram post has so far received more than 15,700 likes.
Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, filed a lawsuit in Harrison County in October against against Dillard’s, Weiser Security Services, Biloxi Police Department, Jim Wilson & Associates and an unidentified Biloxi officer.
Comments