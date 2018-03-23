Rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torence Hatch, appears at a news conference in New Orleans Monday, March 10, 2014.
Harrison County

Black Spring Break will likely be bigger than ever this year. But Boosie is boycotting.

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

March 23, 2018 10:18 AM

Black Spring Break organizers expect a large crowd for the April 13-15 event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, but one hip-hop star says he’s not coming.

In fact, he’s boycotting the popular urban festival all together.

Rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie), whose real name is Torence Hatch, made a post on his Instagram account Thursday, March 22, 2018, that said, “No Black Beach 2018.” He also used the hastags #theydiduswrong, #notsupporting, #dowhatsrightnpayme, #whycantishop and #becarefulifyougo.

Boosie made a scheduled appearance at an after-party event last year, and was on the Coast shopping at a Biloxi store on the last day of the three-day festival.

He was caught on video being pepper-sprayed by a theft prevention agent at Dillard’s at Edgewater Mall on Sunday, April 9. Several members of his entourage were also pepper-sprayed.

 

#theydiduswrong #notsupporting #dowhatsrightnpayme #whyicantshop #becarefulifyougo

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on

Three people who Biloxi police said were associates of Boosie also were arrested April 9 on charges of simple assault on a police officer, a felony, and simple assault on the security officer: Ivy Givens, 19, of Baton Rouge; Sedale Coleman, 32, of Tucker, Georgia; Patrick Tolbert, 26, of Mobile. Two juveniles were also arrested.

Boosie was not arrested, but he did claim that Biloxi police stole more than $1 million in jewels.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller denied Boosie’s accusations. The jewelry was later returned to Boosie’s tour manager.

A few days after the pepper-spraying incident, the Baton Rouge native took to social media to show his displeasure with Biloxi and Black Spring Break 2017.

The video post ended with the hashtag #nobiloxinomore.

Crystal Whitmore of Arkansas said she shot the video over about one minute in Dillard's department store at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, Miss. Fans of Lil Boosie were following him around as he was shopping at the mall. Crystal WhitmoreSun Herald

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

A man named Father Jesus wants to build a church in Gulfport

