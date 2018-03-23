Black Spring Break will likely be bigger than ever this year. But Boosie is boycotting.

Black Spring Break organizers expect a large crowd for the April 13-15 event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, but one hip-hop star says he’s not coming.
In fact, he’s boycotting the popular urban festival all together.
Rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie), whose real name is Torence Hatch, made a post on his Instagram account Thursday, March 22, 2018, that said, “No Black Beach 2018.” He also used the hastags #theydiduswrong, #notsupporting, #dowhatsrightnpayme, #whycantishop and #becarefulifyougo.
Boosie made a scheduled appearance at an after-party event last year, and was on the Coast shopping at a Biloxi store on the last day of the three-day festival.
He was caught on video being pepper-sprayed by a theft prevention agent at Dillard’s at Edgewater Mall on Sunday, April 9. Several members of his entourage were also pepper-sprayed.
Three people who Biloxi police said were associates of Boosie also were arrested April 9 on charges of simple assault on a police officer, a felony, and simple assault on the security officer: Ivy Givens, 19, of Baton Rouge; Sedale Coleman, 32, of Tucker, Georgia; Patrick Tolbert, 26, of Mobile. Two juveniles were also arrested.
Boosie was not arrested, but he did claim that Biloxi police stole more than $1 million in jewels.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller denied Boosie’s accusations. The jewelry was later returned to Boosie’s tour manager.
A few days after the pepper-spraying incident, the Baton Rouge native took to social media to show his displeasure with Biloxi and Black Spring Break 2017.
The video post ended with the hashtag #nobiloxinomore.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
