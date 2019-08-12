Here’s the Coast’s prep football jamboree schedule and what to look for in each game

Poplarville celebrates 4A South State win over East Central Poplarville celebrates 33-14 4A South State championship win over East Central on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Poplarville celebrates 33-14 4A South State championship win over East Central on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

The high school football season in South Mississippi doesn’t begin until Aug. 23, but fans can get a glimpse of what to expect with nine jamborees taking place on the Coast Friday night.

Fifteen of the 24 Coast teams will take the field to get some game action experience prior to their season openers.

Here’s a full schedule of Friday’s jamboree contests in South Mississippi and what to look for in each scrimmage:

▪ 6 p.m. — Biloxi at George County — This may be the best display of talent Friday night with players like George County senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and Biloxi senior offensive lineman Ryan Spiers. Biloxi’s new QB, junior Cam O’Neal, will be one to watch as a dual-threat player.

▪ 6 p.m. — Gulfport at St. Stanislaus — Gulfport may have a quarterback battle on its hands with Long Beach transfer Cade Crosby and senior Dawson Malley, who served as T.Q. Newsome’s backup a year ago for the Admirals. Senior Brandon Bordelon should be a big-play running back for the Rockachaws.

▪ 6 p.m. — West Harrison at Moss Point — D’Iberville transfer Savion Burkes has a chance to be a two-way star as a linebacker and running back for Moss Point. West Harrison is in year No. 2 under head coach Quincy Patrick as the Hurricanes continue their rebuild. WHHS will take the step up to Class 6A this season.

▪ 6 p.m. — Bay High at Lumberton — The Tigers are in their first season under head coach Eric Collins, who will hope to spark a turnaround similar to the one he led at Pearl River Central from 2010-15. Bay High will rely on Collins’ Wing-T offensive scheme.

▪ 6:30 p.m. — Pascagoula at St. Martin — St. Martin is in need of a new starting quarterback and St. Stanislaus transfer senior Patrick Greer is in the mix. Pascagoula hopes to rebound from a 1-10 season.

▪ 7 p.m. — Pass Christian at Gautier — Gautier senior linebacker Drake Thornton brings the pop and the speed on the Gators’ defense. Former Clinton offensive coordinator Blake Pennock is the new Pass head coach.

▪ 7 p.m. — Resurrection at St. Patrick — This will feature two new head coaches with former Vancleave head coach Lavon Capers taking over the RCS program and former Richland head coach Trey Bailey now leading the Fighting Irish.

▪ 7 p.m. — Poplarville at Wayne County — The Sun Herald’s Preseason No. 1, Poplarville, will face a challenge on the road before hosting Laurel on Aug. 23 to open the season.

▪ 7 p.m. — Vancleave at Greene County — The Bulldogs have plenty of production to replace on offense and they are entering their first season under new head coach Kevin Fant, who worked previously at East Central and Pascagoula.