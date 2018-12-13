High School Sports

Bay High hires one of Coast’s most respected coaches to take over football program

By Patrick Magee

December 13, 2018 09:48 AM

Bay High has landed one of the most well-respected coaches on the Coast to take over its football program.

D’Iberville head coach Eric Collins was hired Wednesday night to take over the rebuilding effort for the Tigers, Bay-Waveland School District athletic director Monty Noblitt told the Sun Herald on Thursday morning.

Collins replaces Benji Foreman, who stepped down as the Bay High head coach in early November.

Foreman was 3-27 in his three years on the job.

In his three years at D’Iberville, Collins had a record of 18-16.

Collins spent six years as the head coach at Pearl River Central prior to his stint at D’Iberville, turning around a program that was 0-11 the year before he arrived. He ended up compiling a 42-31 record at PRC.

A former Tupelo head coach, Collins has also had coaching stops at Louisiana schools like Archbishop Hannan, Jesuit and Chalmette.

“We’re very excited to hire such a quality individual,” Noblitt said. “He’s a fantastic football coach and the perfect guy to lead our program.”

