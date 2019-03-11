High School Sports

Coast high school gets a new head football coach from the Jackson area

By Patrick Magee

March 11, 2019

St. Patrick has hired Richland head coach Trey Bailey to take over its football program, the school announced on Monday.

Bailey has also served as an assistant coach at two other Jackson area high schools — St. Andrew’s and Raymond.

Bailey served as the head coach at Richland for three seasons. The Rangers were 3-8 in each of his first two seasons before going 0-11 in 2018.

He is a graduate of Millsaps and he holds a masters in education administration from Arkansas State.

Jim Bloomfield stepped down in January as the head football coach at St. Patrick after four years on the job.

St. Patrick has had a difficult time competing in football in recent years. The team ended a 23-game losing streak on Sept. 1, 2017. The Fighting Irish showed some improvement over the last two years under Bloomfield, going 3-7 in both 2017 and 2018.

