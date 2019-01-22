Vancleave hires a Jackson County legend to take over its football program

Kevin Fant built a reputation as a winning quarterback at Moss Point High School and served on the coaching staffs for state championship contenders at his alma mater, Pascagoula and East Central.
Now the former Mississippi State quarterback hopes he can put another Jackson County program in position to chase titles.
Vancleave announced Tuesday that Fant is set to become the school’s head coach, pending school board approval during a meeting on Feb. 11.
Fant played quarterback at MSU from 2000-03, throwing for 5,631 career yards with 33 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He worked with Lewis Sims, who is now the head coach at Pascagoula, for a total of 11 seasons as offensive coordinator at both Moss Point and Pascagoula. Fant joined Seth Smith’s staff at East Central in 2015, working as the Hornets’ defensive line coach.
Lavon Capers stepped down in December as the Vancleave head coach last year to take the same position at Resurrection Catholic.
Comments